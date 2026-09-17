The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has begun registration for UP Super TET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary (Secondary Education Department) and Assistant Teacher, Urban (Basic Education Department) can find the direct link through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

UP Super TET 2026: Registration for 12405 teacher posts begins at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to apply here

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The registration process has started and will end on October 15, 2026. The correction window will close on October 19, 2026.

The examination will be held on December 3 and 4, 2026. This recruitment drive will fill 12405 teacher vacancies in the state.

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Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary (Secondary Education Department): 897 posts

Assistant Teacher, Urban (Basic Education Department): 11508 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Teacher, Urban (Basic Education Department): Graduation from a University established by law in India or a degree recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto along with any training qualification recognized by the Government including Basic Teachers Certificate (B.T.C.), two year B.T.C. (Urdu), Special B.T.C., two year Diploma in Special Education approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India or four year Degree in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) as per the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition, Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002 and passing the Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the State Government or the Government of India is essential.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary (Secondary Education Department): (i) Graduation from any University established by law in India or recognized by the Government or deemed to be University/Institution and (ii) B.T.C. or D.El.Ed. degree in a course recognized by NCTE and (iii) Successfully passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (T.E.T.) for Class 1 to Class 5 conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh or the Government of India. Age Limit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary (Secondary Education Department): (i) Graduation from any University established by law in India or recognized by the Government or deemed to be University/Institution and (ii) B.T.C. or D.El.Ed. degree in a course recognized by NCTE and (iii) Successfully passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (T.E.T.) for Class 1 to Class 5 conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh or the Government of India. Age Limit {{/usCountry}}

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Assistant Teacher Affiliated Primary (Secondary Education Department): Between 21 years to 62 years as on July 1, 2026.

Assistant Teacher, Urban (Basic Education Department): Between 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2026

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000 for candidates belonging to General / Unreserved / Other Backward Classes / Economically Weaker Sections and others, ₹500/- for SC/ST category candidates and ₹300/- for PwBD category candidates. The payment should be done through online mode.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPESSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here