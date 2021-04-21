Home / Education / Employment News / UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Registration date for 15198 posts extended
UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Registration date for 15198 posts extended

UP Teachers recruitment 2021 registration date has been extended till May 1, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 09:41 AM IST
UP Teachers Recruitment 2021: Registration date for 15198 posts extended

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, UPSESSB has again extended the registration date for UP Teachers Recruitment 2021. The last date to register for 15198 posts has been extended till May 1, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

As per the notice released by the Board, students who were interested to apply for the posts were facing technical difficulties register as the official portal was not responding properly. The last date for online fee payment has been extended till May 3, 2021, and the last date to submit online applications has been extended till May 5, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to apply was extended till April 21, 2021, the last date of fee submission was till April 23 and the last date to submit the online application was till April 25, 2021.

Official notice here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduation degree in a relevant subject and a B.Ed degree for TGT posts and candidates should have a post-graduate degree with B.Ed for PGT posts.

A total of 15198 posts of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) will be filled through this recruitment drive out of which 12603 are TGT posts and the remaining 2595 are PGT Posts.

