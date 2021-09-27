Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UP TET 2021 timetable released, exams on November 28, admit cards on Nov 17
employment news

UP TET 2021 timetable released, exams on November 28, admit cards on Nov 17

UP TET 2021: Exam timetable released, TET exam on November 28, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:32 PM IST
UPTET 2021:Exam schedule released, TET exam on November 28, check details here(Hindustan Times)

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education department on September 27 released the exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021. Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 will be held on 28 November.

The notification for TET 2021 will be out on October 4. The application process will begin on October 7 and the last date to apply is October 25. Candidates can pay the application fee till October 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website. The UP TET 2021 answer key will be posted on the website on December 6 with the deadline for raising objections to the answer keys being December 6. The final result will be declared on December 28.

The Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the UP TET 2021 exam due to an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the country. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up tet up teacher exam datesheet exam timetable
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MAH LLB CET admit cards 2021 expected soon, know how to download

MMMUT recruitment 2021: Apply for 96 professor and other faculty posts 

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 vacancies of male constable drivers

UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule released at upsc.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP