UP TET 2021 timetable released, exams on November 28, admit cards on Nov 17

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education department on September 27 released the exam schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021. Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 will be held on 28 November.

The notification for TET 2021 will be out on October 4. The application process will begin on October 7 and the last date to apply is October 25. Candidates can pay the application fee till October 26. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, from 10 am to 12: 30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card on November 17 through the official website. The UP TET 2021 answer key will be posted on the website on December 6 with the deadline for raising objections to the answer keys being December 6. The final result will be declared on December 28.

The Uttar Pradesh government had postponed the UP TET 2021 exam due to an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the country.