UPHESC assistant professor admit card 2021 released at uphesc2021.co.in

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) released the admit card of the recruitment examination for the post of assistant professor. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of UPHESC at uphesc2021.co.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 2,002 posts of assistant professor in the state's aided colleges.

"Only those candidates can download their admit card whose application was finally submitted with all correct credentials and validated by commission", reads the official notification.

Direct link to download UPHESC assistant professor admit card 2021

How to download UPHESC assistant professor admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UPHESC at uphesc2021.co.in

Submit registered e-mail id and date of birth.

Click on admit card tab.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.