Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB, has invited applications for Home Guards posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 41424 posts in the organisation. UPPBPB Home Guards Recruitment 2025: Apply for 41424 posts at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is December 17, 2025 and the last date for fee payment is December 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria For Home Guard enrollment, candidates must have passed the 10th grade from a board established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Uttar Pradesh government. Examinations conducted by various examination bodies recognized as equivalent to high school by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be accepted as equivalent to high school for this purpose. The age limit to apply for the post is between 18 to 30 years. Candidates should be born between July 1, 1995 to July 1, 2007.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of written test. The written test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

The written examination will be conducted on an OMR answer sheet. Each question will have four answer options. The candidate must choose the option that best suits the question.