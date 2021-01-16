IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
employment news

UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.

The online application process will begin from February 3 to 23. Aspirants can apply online at upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

UR - 10 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 5 Posts

SC - 4 Posts

Candidates who have completed their Diploma in civil engineering can apply for the posts.

Pay Matrix: Level 7, 44,900.

Age limit: 18-40 years. (Relaxation in age for reserved category candidates)

Selection Process: A computer based test carrying 200 marks for 200 questions will be held in the fourth week of March (tentatively). The duration of exam will be 3 hours.150 questions will be asked from the engineering stream.

UPPCL JE Application Fee:

For General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ST of UP- Rs. 700/-

For Candidates Other than UP - Rs. 1000/-

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl je recruitment
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.