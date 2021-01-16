UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.

The online application process will begin from February 3 to 23. Aspirants can apply online at upenergy.in.

UPPCL JE Recruitment: Details of Vacancies

UR - 10 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 5 Posts

SC - 4 Posts

Candidates who have completed their Diploma in civil engineering can apply for the posts.

Pay Matrix: Level 7, ₹44,900.

Age limit: 18-40 years. (Relaxation in age for reserved category candidates)

Selection Process: A computer based test carrying 200 marks for 200 questions will be held in the fourth week of March (tentatively). The duration of exam will be 3 hours.150 questions will be asked from the engineering stream.

UPPCL JE Application Fee:

For General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 1000/-

For SC/ST of UP- Rs. 700/-

For Candidates Other than UP - Rs. 1000/-

