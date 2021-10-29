Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration for 115 AE, JE posts to begin on Nov 12
UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration for 115 AE, JE posts to begin on Nov 12

UPPCL will recruit candidates for AE, JE posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in.
UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Registration for 115 AE, JE posts to begin on Nov 12(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 09:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL on upenergy.in. The registration process will begin on November 12 and will end on December 2, 2021. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 115 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

Opening date of application November 12, 2021
Closing Date of application December 2, 2021 
Last date to submit application fees December 4, 2021
Tentative date for computer based test Second week of January 2022

Vacancy Details 

  • Junior Engineer: 71 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 44 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification for JE and Detailed Notification for AE available here 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of computer based test and personal interview. The select list shall be prepared on the basis of the combined marks obtained in the CBT and interview. The selected candidates will have to undergo a training programme, for a period as decided by UPPCL. 

Application Fees

Candidates of general category and candidates of other states will have to pay 1180/- as application fees, SC category candidates will have to pay 826/- as application fees and PH category candidates will have to pay 12/- as application fees. 

Topics
sarkari naukri uppcl assistant engineer uppcl je recruitment
