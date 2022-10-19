UPPCL Recruitment: Registration for 891 Technician posts ends today

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close online registration for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical) today, October 19. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms on upenergy.in.

There are a total of 891 posts on offer, of which 357 are for unreserved, 241 are for OBC-NCL, 187 for SC, 17 for ST and 89 are for EWS category candidates.

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

The application fee is ₹826 for SC and ST candidates and it is ₹1180 for others.

How to apply for UPPCL Technician Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website, upenergy.in

Click on the “Vacancy/Results” tab

Click on the apply link for technical (electrical) vacancies

Register and apply for the post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and keep a copy of the final page for later use.

