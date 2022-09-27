UPPCL technician vacancy: Registration begins for 357 posts, know how to apply

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has begun the online registration for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in

The last date to apply for the posts is October 19, 2022.

The last date to pay the fee is October 21, 2022.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 357 vacancies for the post of technician (Electrical).

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group of18 years to 40 years.

The application fee is Rs.826 for SC/ST category candidates whereas the application fee is Rs. 1180 for other category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website upenergy.in

Click on the “Vacancy/Results” tab

Click on the apply link for technical (electrical) vacancies

Register and apply for the post

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.