UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1277 SI, ASI vacancies notified, apply from May 1

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on May 1, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before May 31, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1277 vacancies, out of which, 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): A candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): A candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): A candidate should possess a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: