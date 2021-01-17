UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released an examination calendar for various recruitment scheduled to be held this year.
As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Eaxmination-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13, 2021.
UPPSC examination calendar: