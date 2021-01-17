IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released an examination calendar for various recruitment scheduled to be held this year.

As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Eaxmination-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13, 2021.

UPPSC examination calendar:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam calendar uppsc recruitment
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.