UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: Check PSC, Judicial Service & other exam schedule

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023. The exam dates for PSC, Judicial Service and other exam schedule has been released. The exam calendar can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official schedule released by the Commission, the examination for this year will begin on January 8, 2023 and the last exam will be conducted on October 9, 2023.

The first exam is Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening Exam on January 8. The Assistant Prosecution Officer Main exam will be conducted from January 9 to January 10, 2023. The Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam will be conducted on February 12, Mines Inspector main exam on March 19, 2023.

The combined State Subordinate Service and Assistant Forest Conservator examination will be conducted on May 14, 2023. The Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge Main Exam will be held on May 23, 24, 25, Combined State Senior Subordinate Services Main exam will be conducted on September 23 and Assistant Forest Conservator and Regional Forest Office Main exam on October 9, 2023. More related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

