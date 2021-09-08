UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims admit card 2021 released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj has released the admit card for lecturer (male/female) Government Inter College (Prelims) Exam 2020. Candidates who have applied for lecturer posts at Government Inter College can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on September 19 in one session from 11am to 1pm at several test centres of 16 districts, including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilley, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi.

Direct link to download UPPSC GIC lecturer admit card 2021 prelim exam

How to download UPPSC GIC lecturer admit card 2021 prelim exam:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(PRE) EXAM-2020"

Key in credentials and click on 'Download Admit Card' link

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Check the admit card and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.