UPPSC Mukhya Sevika exam 2022: Application for 2693 posts closes on Aug 24

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will conclude the application process for the post of Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains exam 2022 on August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website upsssc.gov.in till August 24, 2022.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2693 vacancies for the post of Mukhya Sevika in the child development services and nutrition department, Uttar Pradesh.

The last date for modification of application is August 31, 2022. Fee can also be adjusted till that date.

The minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

A preliminary eligibility test (PET) will be conducted for shortlisting of candidates. The date for the examination will be declared later by the commission. The application fee is Rs. 25 for all category candidates.

Here’s how to apply for the post

Visit the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in

Click on candidates registration and apply

Apply for the desired post

Fill in the application, upload documents, and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes