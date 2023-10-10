UPPSC recruitment 2023: 411 Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts on offer

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts. The application process commenced on October 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC recruitment 2023: 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari

UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts.

Details

Name of Department Number of vacancies U.P. Secretariat 322 U.P. Public Service Commission 9 Board of Revenue, U.P 3 U.P. Secretariat 40 Board of Revenue, U.P 23 U.P. Public Service Commission 13 U.P. Public Service Commission 1

UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/Economically Weaker Sections and other Backward Class Categories must pay a total of ₹125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from the Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen must pay an examination fee of ₹65, while candidates in the People with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category must pay ₹25.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: For the post of Samiksha Adhikari, the candidates must possess Bachelor's Degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government.

For the Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a University recognized by the government.

UPPSC RO/ARO post 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT NO.A-7/E-1/2023, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. EXAM-2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form , pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.