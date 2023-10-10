UPPSC recruitment 2023: 411 Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts on offer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 12:16 PM IST

UPPSC invites applications for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts. The application process commenced on October 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC recruitment 2023: 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari

UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 411 vacancies for Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts.

Details

Name of DepartmentNumber of vacancies
U.P. Secretariat322
U.P. Public Service Commission9
Board of Revenue, U.P3
U.P. Secretariat40
Board of Revenue, U.P23
U.P. Public Service Commission13
U.P. Public Service Commission1
UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/Economically Weaker Sections and other Backward Class Categories must pay a total of 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from the Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen must pay an examination fee of 65, while candidates in the People with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category must pay 25.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: For the post of Samiksha Adhikari, the candidates must possess Bachelor's Degree from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognised by the Government.

For the Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari posts candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a University recognized by the government.

Direct link to apply

UPPSC RO/ARO post 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT NO.A-7/E-1/2023, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. EXAM-2023”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form , pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

