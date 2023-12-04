UPPSC recruitment 2023: Application process begins for Staff Nurse posts

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the application process for the post of Staff Nurse Unani. The application process commenced today, December 4 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 1, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC recruitment 2023: Application fee and how to apply(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies of which 25 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Unani (Female) and 2 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Unani (Male).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years as of July 1, 2023.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of ₹125 as examination fees at the time of application.

The application fee is ₹65 for the Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen category. People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay ₹25.

Staff Nurse Unani posts 2023: How to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Unani application link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.