UPPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 2240 staff Nurse vacancies till September 21

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 2240 staff nurse vacancies. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 21. Candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Invites Applications for 2240 Staff Nurse Vacancies; Apply by September 21

UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2240 vacancies of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) and 2069 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) in Medical Education and Training Department UP.

UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹125 for Unreserved Economic Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes. For SC and ST candidates the application fee is ₹65. The application fee is ₹25 for the Person with disabilities .

UPPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR STAFF NURSE (MALE/FEMALE) UNDER ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2023, MEDICAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING DEPARTMENT/ MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT”

Registration yourself, and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.