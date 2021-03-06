Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: 337 vacancies on offer, here's direct link
employment news

UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: 337 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before April 5, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:27 PM IST
UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )

UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before April 5, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies, out of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment, and 109 for Special Recruitment.

"Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before 02 July, 1966," reads the official notification.

A candidate applying for the positions must possess a Bachelor's Degree from an established university or its equivalent qualification on or before April 5, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 30 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

IIM Udaipur placements: 322 students get offer from over 100 companies

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: More than 1800 vacancies notified for various posts

Firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey collared workers through WhatsApp API

"Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted exemption from this condition," further reads the notification.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc ro/aro uttar pradesh public service commission job notification vacancies
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP