Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023. The last date to submit exam forms online is till September 29, 2023. Candidates can check the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in for details.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 2240 posts extended till Sept 29

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the last date to apply was till September 21, 2023, which has been extended. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2240 vacancies of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) and 2069 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) in Medical Education and Training Department UP.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on all notification link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get ‘A-3/E-1/2023 , 21/08/2023’ advertisement number.

Click on the link given beside and a new page will open.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application fee is ₹125 for Unreserved Economic Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes. For SC and ST candidates the application fee is ₹65. The application fee is ₹25 for the Person with disabilities. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.