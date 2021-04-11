UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: 196 vacancies on offer, check details

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at uprvunl.org on or before May 5, 2021. However, the last date to submit the application fee is May 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 196 vacancies, out of which, 78 vacancies are for Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical), 69 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical), 39 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation), and 10 for Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer).

Candidates belonging to the General/ OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹1000. For SC/ST category candidates the registration fee is ₹700. However, candidates from the PwD category will have to pay ₹10.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: