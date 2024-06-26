 UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: ACs exam to be held on August 4, check time table here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: ACs exam to be held on August 4, check time table here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2024 09:51 AM IST

UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: The exam will be held on August 4 in two shifts. Check details below.

UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the recruitment examination for Assistant Commandant vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be held on August 4, 2024. The detailed time table for UPSC CAPF 2024 exam has been published on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2024 exam date announced (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
UPSC CAPF 2024 exam date announced (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

As per the time table, the exam will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In the first shift, the candidates will appear for the paper 1 (code number 1) examination, which is on General Ability and Intelligence. During the second shift, the exam will be held for paper 2 (code number 2) which is on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension.

Read: Amid NEET, UGC-NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies in the CAPF:

Boarder Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42

Both Male and Female candidates are eligible for the post of Assistant Commandant.

Indian citizens and non-citizens who get consent from the Central government are eligible for appointment as ACs in the organisation. Candidates who are at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old are eligible for the post. In terms of education, they need to have at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

With the examination date now confirmed, the commission will release admit cards for the test next on upsc.gov.in. On the admit cards, the candidates will get to know more details about the examination centre and city, along with guidelines for the exam day.

For further details, check the official website of the commission.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: ACs exam to be held on August 4, check time table here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On