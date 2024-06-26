UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: ACs exam to be held on August 4, check time table here
UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: The exam will be held on August 4 in two shifts. Check details below.
UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the recruitment examination for Assistant Commandant vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be held on August 4, 2024. The detailed time table for UPSC CAPF 2024 exam has been published on upsc.gov.in.
As per the time table, the exam will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
In the first shift, the candidates will appear for the paper 1 (code number 1) examination, which is on General Ability and Intelligence. During the second shift, the exam will be held for paper 2 (code number 2) which is on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension.
Read: Amid NEET, UGC-NET exam mess, UPSC moots AI-based CCTV surveillance to prevent cheating
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies in the CAPF:
Boarder Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42
Both Male and Female candidates are eligible for the post of Assistant Commandant.
Indian citizens and non-citizens who get consent from the Central government are eligible for appointment as ACs in the organisation. Candidates who are at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old are eligible for the post. In terms of education, they need to have at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
With the examination date now confirmed, the commission will release admit cards for the test next on upsc.gov.in. On the admit cards, the candidates will get to know more details about the examination centre and city, along with guidelines for the exam day.
For further details, check the official website of the commission.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News