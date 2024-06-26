UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: ACs exam to be held on August 4, check time table here

UPSC CAPF 2024 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the recruitment examination for Assistant Commandant vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be held on August 4, 2024. The detailed time table for UPSC CAPF 2024 exam has been published on upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF 2024 exam date announced (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

As per the time table, the exam will be held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

In the first shift, the candidates will appear for the paper 1 (code number 1) examination, which is on General Ability and Intelligence. During the second shift, the exam will be held for paper 2 (code number 2) which is on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies in the CAPF:

Boarder Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42

Both Male and Female candidates are eligible for the post of Assistant Commandant.

Indian citizens and non-citizens who get consent from the Central government are eligible for appointment as ACs in the organisation. Candidates who are at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old are eligible for the post. In terms of education, they need to have at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

With the examination date now confirmed, the commission will release admit cards for the test next on upsc.gov.in. On the admit cards, the candidates will get to know more details about the examination centre and city, along with guidelines for the exam day.

For further details, check the official website of the commission.