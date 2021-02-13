Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link
employment news

UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:02 AM IST
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for candidates of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.

The commission conducted the written examination on December 20, 2021. The results for the examination was declared on February 8, 2021.

UPSC conducts the CAPF examination for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the CAPFs: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies, out of which, 78 vacancies are for BSF, 69 for CISF, 27 for ITBP, 22 for SSB, and 13 for CRPF.

Direct link to apply online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc capf upsc capf recruitment union public service commission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP