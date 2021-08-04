UPSC CDS II 2021: Notification released on upsc.gov.in,registration begins today

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS II 2021 notification on August 4, 2021. The registration process for Combined Defence Services Examination II will begin on August 4 and will end on August 24, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 339 posts in the organization under various courses. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy 100 Posts Indian Naval Academy 22 Posts Air Force Academy 32 Posts Officers’ Training Academy 185 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

• For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

• For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

• For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here