UPSC CDS (II) exam 2021 notification this week, Know details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2021 on August 4, as per the latest exam calendar of the Commission updated on June 25.

The CDS exam is held twice a year to grant admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad; Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai; Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

The first exam for this year was notified in October 2020.

Graduates are eligible for the exam. "Graduates with first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB," the UPSC had mentioned in the CDS (I) notification.

The registration for the UPSC CDS exam will be done at upsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application forms will be August 24.

The UPSC CDS exam will be held on November 1