UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: Notification out for 285 vacancies

UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is October 11, 2022 till 6 pm.

UPSC will conduct the combined Geo-scientist preliminary examination for the year 2023 on February 19, 2023 at various exam centers.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 32 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected in three stages. Candidates qualifying in preliminary examination will appear for mains. Shortlisted candidates after mains will be called for a personality test or interview.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for various posts including Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts.

The application fee is Rs.200 for all category candidates. Candidates from Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability categories Candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)”

Create a registration profile

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply here. Click here.

