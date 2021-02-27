Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here
employment news

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 released, check here

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have cleared the main examination can check the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:01 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam on its official website.



According to the schedule, the commission will begin the interview for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam on April 5, 2021. The interview for Geology and Hydrology posts will be held from April 5 to 16, 2021, while the interview for the Chemist post will be conducted from April 5 to 8, 2021. The interview for Geo-Physicist is scheduled to be held on April 5, 2021.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020:



How to check UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Interview Schedule: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020," appearing under the 'Whats New' section

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist interview schedule 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the schedule and take its print out for future use.

Topics
upsc combined geo-scientist examination union public service commission interview
