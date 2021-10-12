Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes today
employment news

UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes today

UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will be held on February 20, 2022. The application forms are available on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC engineering services, geo-scientist exam registration closes today
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration portal for Engineering Services (Preliminary / Stage I) Examination and Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination today, October 12, at 6 pm. 

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can fill and submit the online application forms at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination: Know how to apply

  • Go to upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the relevant exam
  • Fill the application form
  • Submit the form
  • Take a printout of the application form, if needed

The exams will be held on February 20, 2022.

In the engineering services exam, a total of 247 positions will be filled. In the combined geo-scientist exam, a total of 192 positions will be filled.

This is the preliminary phase of the exam, candidates who qualify in this will shortlisted for the main exam. For the main exam, candidates have to fill a detailed application form or DAF. Details of the DAF, schedule of the main exam and the admit card issue date will be announced by the UPSC in due course of time. 

The main exam will be held on June 25 and 26.

 

Topics
upsc exam upsc examination
