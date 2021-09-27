Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule released at upsc.gov.in
employment news

UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services (main) exam 2021 schedule: UPSC 2021 ESE Main exam schedule released at www.upsc.gov.in, check details here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:18 PM IST
UPSC 2021 ESE Main exam schedule released at www.upsc.gov.in, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the examination schedule for UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Main  2021. The ESE Main 2021 will be conducted on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the timetable on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will be held for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom. Engineering. The exam will be for Paper I and Paper II and each paper will be for three hours and will be of 300 marks.

Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC ESE preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be followed by the interview. The Preliminary examination was conducted on July 18 and the results were declared on August 6.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 215 vacancies in the Survey of India Group "A" Service, the Indian Defence Service of Engineers, the Indian Naval Armament Service, the Indian Skill Development Service, the Central Engineering Service (Roads), the Central Power Engineering Service, the Indian Radio Regulatory Service, and other services.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc ese mains upsc examination upsc exam bpsc assistant engineer exam schedule
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UCIL recruitment : Apply for the post of assistant superintendent & supervisor

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC assistant engineer recruitment registration reopens

CSIR-CECRI: Last day to apply for technical assistant, technician posts

Indian Army SSC Tech, JAG entry scheme registration begins this week
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP