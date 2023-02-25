UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the application process for 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 577 vacancies of which 418 posts are for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. 115 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates.

Direct link to apply

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application”

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference

Notification here

