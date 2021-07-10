UPSC invites applications to fill positions in shipping, agriculture ministry

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and in the Ministry of Shipping. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill the same and submit it on or before July 29. The option to take the printout of the application form will remain open till July 30.

Apply Online

UPSC recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Assistant Director (Chemistry): 3 posts in the Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine and Storage, Faridabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 3 posts in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Shipping

UPSC recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

In addition to the educational qualification notified by the UPSC the candidates also should have required years of work experience.

Click here for the eligibility criteria

UPSC recruitment 2021 application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card, the Commission has said. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community, it has added.