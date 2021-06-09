UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins today on upsc.gov.in, check detail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 registration begins today, June 9, 2021. Candidates can check and apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021. The application process for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will end on June 29, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The link to apply online will remain active till 6 pm on the last date. Candidates can check the complete details including eligibility, important dates and other information below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application June 9, 2021
Closing date of application June 29, 2021
Application window July 6 to July 12, 2021

Vacancy Details

• National Defence Academy 370 Posts

• Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates should be unmarried male and should be born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees of candidates are 100/-. The fees should be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

Topics
upsc nda na naval academy upsc.gov.in upsc nda notification upsconline.nic.in
