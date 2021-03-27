Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details here
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details here

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till April 15, 2021 on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:45 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services main exam admit card 2020 out

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till April 16, 2021. Candidates can check eligibility, application fees and other details below.

Vacancy Details

• Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 14 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Physiology): 2 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 11 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology): 1 Post

Detailed Notification Here

Eligibility Criteria

A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) is essential for candidates to apply for the posts mentioned above. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Notification likely to be released today

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here

Increase in recruitment of IPS officers from 150 to 200 from CSE 2020: Govt

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1277 SI, ASI vacancies notified, apply from May 1

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc jobs upsc recruitment upsc exam recruitment notice

Related Stories

employment news

SSC GD constable recruitment 2021: Notification likely to be released today

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 09:51 AM IST
employment news

KVS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts, details here

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:05 PM IST
employment news

UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1277 SI, ASI vacancies notified, apply from May 1

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:53 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP