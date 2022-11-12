UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 160 Lecturer and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Lecturer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application is till December 1, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post

Assistant Director: 13 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 1 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts

Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts

Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post

Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts

Lecturer: 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

Detailed Notification Here