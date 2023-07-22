UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Senior Administrative Officer & other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Senior Administrative Officer & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is till August 10, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Senior Administrative Officer & other posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Aeronautical Officer: 26 posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 post

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

