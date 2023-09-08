Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for System Analyst and other posts from Sept 9

UPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for System Analyst and other posts from Sept 9

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 03:39 PM IST

UPSC invites applications for Assistant Professor, System Analyst, and Post Graduate Teacher posts. Application process begins on Sept 9.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts of Assistant Professor, System Analyst and Post Graduate Teacher. The application process will commence on September 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Invites Applications for Assistant Professor, System Analyst & Post Graduate Teacher Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies.

Details here:

System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (English): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1

Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science): 1

Assistant Professor (Bengali): 1

Assistant Professor (Commerce): 1

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates must pay a fee of 25. There is no fee for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
union public service commission assistant professor upsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP