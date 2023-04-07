UPSC recruitment notice for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts out, see details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification for Junior Engineer, Public Prosecutor and several other posts in ministries and departments of the central government. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on upsconline.nic.in from April 8 to 27.

Here are more details on the 146 vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive.

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 16

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Office: 1

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions: 48

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 58

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 20

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration: 1

To know more about eligibility criteria, age limit, reservation of these posts, refer to the advertisement (Advertisement No. 07 - 2023) hosted on upsc.gov.in.

