UPSC reopens application window for Vice Principal posts in DoE

Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:37 PM IST

UPSC has reopened the application window for Vice Principal posts in Directorate of Education, Delhi. The both arms affected candidates can apply for the posts till December 9, 2022.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has reopened the application window for Vice Principal posts in Directorate of Education, Delhi. The application window has been opened today for Persons with Disabilities candidates. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the notice issued, consequent to the request of the GNCT of Delhi as per direction of Court of State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, NCT Delhi in Case No. 2657/1016/2022/06, the Commission has decided to reopen the application window. The application window for Both Arms affected (BA) applicants will remain opened till December 9, 2022.

Only Both Arms affected (BA) applicants shall be eligible to apply during aforesaid period. They can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC Online at upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment test will be conducted on December 11, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 131 posts (45 Male and 86 Female) of Vice Principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. The registration earlier was opened on May 28 and close on June 16, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Official Notice Here

