UPSC to recruit 363 school Principals in Delhi Education Department

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to fill 363 vacancies for the post of Principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. Out of the total number of vacancies 208 are for male candidates and 155 for female candidates. 15 vacancies are also reserved for PwBD candidates. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the closing date for the submission of online recruitment application is July 29. The application forms will be available on the website of the Commission till July 30 for candidates to take its print out.

The recruitment was first announced on April 24. It was later withdrawn and candidates were informed that a timeline will be set for the recruitment. "The original advertisement which has been released now was earlier deactivated in the Month of April, 2021 in the wake of sharp rise in the infected cases of covid-19 pandemic," the UPSC has said.

The post is permanent and the is in Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC and is General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

UPSC recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates should have Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute, Bachelor of Education from a recognized university / institute and should have 10 years’ experience of teaching (Vice Principal / Post Graduate Teacher / Trained Graduate Teacher) in a recognized High School / Higher Secondary School / Senior Secondary School / Intermediate College.

"Qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Union Public Service Commission, for reasons to be recorded in writing, in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified," the UPSC has said. The upper age limit is 50 years.

"The willing and eligible candidates may apply on-line on or before 29-07-2021 (Print out of the application may be taken by 23:59 hrs on 30-07-2021). However, the eligibility and other conditions as mentioned in the earlier Advertisement No. 07/2021 published on 24-04-2021 for the vacancies remain unchanged," has added.