UPSC to recruit 45 Deputy Director & other posts, registration begins March 11

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates for Deputy Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on March 11, 2023 and will end on March 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Joint Director: 3 posts

Horticulture Specialist: 1 post

Assistant Horticulture Specialist: 2 posts

Marketing Officer: 5 posts

Economic Officer: 1 post

Senior Design Officer: 5 posts

Specialist Grade III: 10 posts

Deputy Director of Mines Safety: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Official Notice Here