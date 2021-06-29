UPSC to release Combined Medical Services exam notification on July 7

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification of the Combined Medical Services exam 2021 on July 7. This exam notification was earlier scheduled to be released on May 5 but its release was deferred later.

The UPSC will conduct the Combined Medical Services exam on November 21. The exam was earlier scheduled on August 29.

The Commission conducts the Combined Medical Services exam to fill vacancies in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation. MBBS candidates are eligible for the exam.

The registration for the UPSC Combined Medical Services exam will be held at the official recruitment portal of the Commission, upsconline.nic.in.

The Commission had postponed many exams and registrations in the last few months in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

The Civil Services preliminary exam which was scheduled on May 31 will now be held on October 10. The main exam will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The preliminary phase of Indian Forest Service exam will be held on the same day as Civil Services exam. The Indian Forest Service main exam will be held from February 27, 2022.