UPSESSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Final results declared for all 16 subjects

Aspiring teachers who had applied for the recruitment as trained graduate teachers (TGT) in government-aided secondary schools of the state have received good news in run up to the festival of Diwali. Their wait for a job is now over.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj has declared results of the TGT Recruitment 2021 for all 16 subjects late Tuesday night.

With this, the teachers-starved 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh have finally got 12,610 new teachers.

Deputy secretary of UPSESSB Naval Kishore informed that the results of final selections of TGT Recruitment-2021 have been made available on the official website of UPSESSB at https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/.

He said that the successful candidates have been given opportunity till October 29 to online fill their options for school allotments. “The link for this has also been made available on the official website of UPSESSB,” he added.

UPSESSB has made clear that in this recruitment, differently-abled candidates have been provided 4% reservation as per norms.

The Supreme Court had ordered UPSESSB to complete this recruitment process by October 31. The UPSESSB completed the entire recruitment process in less than a year’s time by declaring the results of all 16 subjects including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Art, English, Agriculture, Physical Education, Commerce, Sewing, Urdu, Music Instruments, Music Vocals and Biology.

UPSESSB had conducted TGT recruitment exam 2021 on August 7 and August 8. Total 12,610 posts of TGT (seven of these posts had got added later) had attracted around 7.10 lakh applications.

The UPSESSB had issued the online advertisement for these recruitment exams on March 15, 2021 and the last date of application was May 20, 2021.

The amended advertisement for these recruitment exams was issued after a gap of four months of cancelling the initial advertisement owing to legal hurdles and had witnessed 310 posts of TGT getting reduced as compared to the first advertisement.

Earlier, online applications for the 15,508 posts of TGT and PGT recruitment had been invited by UPSESSB through an advertisement including 12,913 posts of TGT and another 2,595 posts of PGT from October 29, 2020. However, the NIC website had crashed for two days on November 13, 2020 due to the high number of candidates trying to apply. Later, on November 18, 2020 the UPSESSB had cancelled the advertisement due to legal hurdles on the advice of its legal experts.

With the declarations of TGT Recruitment Result 2021, now all eyes are on UPSESSB to declare the final results of PGT Recruitment 2021, interviews for which are presently being conducted by it. This is the first time that TGT and PGT recruitments for government-aided secondary schools are being held sans interviews and solely based on the written exam. This has happened owing to the Central government doing away with the need of an interview round for recruitments to posts of certain categories and under which TGT posts too fall.

