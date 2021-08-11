UPSSSC PET 2021 deferred, check new exam date

UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has deferred the preliminary eligibility test (PET). The UPSSSC PET will now be held on August 24, the Commission said on Tuesday. The exam was scheduled to be held on August 20.

The UPSSSC PET will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the next shift will be from 3 pm to 5 pm, the Commission has informed candidates.

Reportedly as many as 20,73,540 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held in each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET had started on May 25, 2021. The last date to apply for the examination was June 21, 2021.

The Commission had said recently that the result to fill up around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March.