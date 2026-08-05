The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has begun registration for UPSSSC PET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Preliminary Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Registration begins at upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

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The last date to apply for PET is September 1, 2026. The correction window will close on September 8, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications required to apply for the examination can be checked by candidates in the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years and 40 years as on July 1, 2026.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved and OBC category candidates is ₹185/-. For SC, ST candidates, the application fee is ₹95/-, and for PwD category candidates, the fee is ₹25/-.

The payment of the fee should be done through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking/ UPI or SBI challan.

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About the exam

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{{^usCountry}} The Preliminary Eligibility Test will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will comprise questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, and General Awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Preliminary Eligibility Test will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will comprise questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution and Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic and Reasoning, Current Affairs, and General Awareness. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The question paper will have 10-mark questions for Discussion and analysis of unread Hindi passages, Interpretation and analysis of graphs and Interpretation and analysis of tables.

UPSSSC PET 2026: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the " Apply " link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the UPSSSC PET 2026 link.

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4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once registration is done, fill out the application form.

6. Make the payment of the application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here