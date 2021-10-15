Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment: 447 senior resident vacancies on offer
employment news

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment: 447 senior resident vacancies on offer

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment: Applications are invited for various posts of senior residents.
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment: Applications are invited for various posts of senior residents
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:53 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have invited applications for recruitment of 447 Senior Residents in various departments. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in. The notification was released on October 12 and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is November 1, 2021, till 3 pm.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 447 vacancies of Senior Residents.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment application fee: The application fee is 800 for General/EWS and OBC candidates. Candidates from the SC/ST and PWD category are exempted from the payment of the application fee. Candidates can pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS, IMPS, and UPI mode only.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the General/EWS candidates is 45 years. For the candidates of the SC/ST category, the upper age limit is 50 years. The age limit for the OBC category is 48 years.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates have to submit the application form along with all the relevant documents to the Medical Superintendent, VMM College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 110029. For more details, candidates can check the notification on the official website of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital or below

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
safdarjung safdarjung hospital staff vacancy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIFT MBA IB 2022-24: Last date to register for exam is October 15

NPCIL recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 75 vacancies of trade apprentices 

UPSC CAPF written results 2021 declared, direct link to check result

Vacancies in Sahitya Akademi; check eligibility, other details
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP