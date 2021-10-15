VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital Recruitment: 447 senior resident vacancies on offer

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have invited applications for recruitment of 447 Senior Residents in various departments. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in. The notification was released on October 12 and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is November 1, 2021, till 3 pm.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 447 vacancies of Senior Residents.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹800 for General/EWS and OBC candidates. Candidates from the SC/ST and PWD category are exempted from the payment of the application fee. Candidates can pay the application fee through NEFT/RTGS, IMPS, and UPI mode only.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment age limit: The maximum age limit for the General/EWS candidates is 45 years. For the candidates of the SC/ST category, the upper age limit is 50 years. The age limit for the OBC category is 48 years.

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates have to submit the application form along with all the relevant documents to the Medical Superintendent, VMM College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 110029. For more details, candidates can check the notification on the official website of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital or below

