WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here
employment news

WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here

WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 will release today, October 8, 2021. Candidates can check the steps to download the admit card below. 
WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 to release today, how to download here(WBPSC)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:57 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

West Bengal Public Service Commission will release WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 on October 8, 2021. The admit card for final exam will be released and available on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. 

The examination in Compulsory and Optional subjects will be held from October 27 to November 8, 2021 (except 31st October, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th November, 2021) at Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.
  • Click on WB Judicial Service Final Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be no arrangements for issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to wear mask/ face cover and use sanitizer from entering the exam centre to making an exit from it. 

Topics
wbpsc exam admit card sarkari naukri
