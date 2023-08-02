WB Police Recruitment 2023: 130 Warders and Female Warders posts notified, apply from Aug 6

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has notified 130 Warders and Female Warders posts. The application process will commence on August 6 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 26. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 29 to September 4.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 130 Warders and Female Warders posts.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: The candidates should have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

WB Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹220 for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe of West Bengal only. For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the application fee is ₹20.

WB Police Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of Warders and Female Warders in the Department of Correctional Administration, Govt. of West Bengal 2023”

A new page will be displayed

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.