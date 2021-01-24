IND USA
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:25 PM IST
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of different posts of Medical Technologist Grade III under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on its official website. The online registration process will begin on January 28, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1647 vacancies, out of which, 633 vacancies are for Medical Technologist(Lab), Gr-III, 566 for Medical Technologist(OT), Gr-III, 281 for Medical Technologist(ECG), Gr-III, 164 for Medical Technologist(Critical Care), Gr-III, 2 for Medical Technologist(P & O), Gr-III, and 1 for Medical Technologist(EEG/EMG), Gr-III.

"Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 160/- (Rupees one hundred & sixty) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

