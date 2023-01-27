WBJEEB JECA-2023: Registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, get link to apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) commenced the registration process for JECA-2023 on January 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 8, 2023. The (WBJEEB) will conduct the JECA-2023 exam for admission into the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course in various institutions in West Bengal for the 2023-24 academic session on July 8, 2023, from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 application fee: The application fee is Rs. 500 for General candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates.

WBJEEB JECA-2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have Passed/appeared in Undergraduate Level/Final Semester Examination.

Direct link to apply

WBJEEB JECA-2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.in

On the homepage, click on the "Apply for JECA 2023" link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the form and pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.