WBPDCL recruitment 2022: 60 Technician Apprentices posts on offer

WBPDCL has invited application for Technician Apprentices posts.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 03:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has invited application for Technician Apprentices posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WBPDCL at wbpdcl.co.in.

WBPDCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 60 vacancies out of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Technician Apprentice (Graduate in Engineering) and 30 vacancies are for the post of Technician Apprentice (Diploma in Engineering).

WBPDCL recruitment 2022 age limit:  The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years as on June 1, 2022.

WBPDCL recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

 Visit the official website of WBPDCL at wbpdcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link career tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take print out for the future reference.

Check detailed notification here

 

 

 

 

 

