WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: Objection window to open today

West Bengal Public Service Commission will open WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021 objection window from September 24 onwards. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

As per the notice released, candidates can raise objections till September 26, 2021. The official notice reads, “all candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in in between 24.09.2021 and 26.09.2021. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.”

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on raise objection link against WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Answer Key 2021.

Raise the objections against the question and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of the candidates will be done on three successive stages, viz., Preliminary Examination (MCa Type), Final Examination (Conventional Type - Written) and Personality Test.